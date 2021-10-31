70,100 Shares in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ:CMII) Acquired by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ:CMII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Price Michael F acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,356,000. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMII stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 1,654,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,450. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

