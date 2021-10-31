70,694 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPCB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,544,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,335,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,742,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,932,000.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

