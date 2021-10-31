$711.89 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report sales of $711.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $697.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $727.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $723.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $62.99. 1,151,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $1,218,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 279,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

