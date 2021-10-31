87,069 Shares in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of AngioDynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 661,657 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after buying an additional 170,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGO stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

