890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ENFA stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. 890 5th Avenue Partners has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

