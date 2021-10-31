$9.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post sales of $9.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.67 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $38.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.07 billion to $39.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.47 billion to $43.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $195.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,436. Chubb has a 52 week low of $128.52 and a 52 week high of $197.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

