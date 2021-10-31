9,010 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 8.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2.2% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 5.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

