9,816 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in National Vision by 181.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in National Vision by 238.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 269,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 50.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

National Vision stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

