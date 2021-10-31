A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.86-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.474-3.503 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.860-$2.900 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.17.

NYSE AOS opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

