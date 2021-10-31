A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the September 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

