A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) PT Raised to $20.00 at BWS Financial

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BWS Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

ATEN opened at $18.69 on Friday. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in A10 Networks by 357.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in A10 Networks by 42.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 977,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 370.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 848,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.