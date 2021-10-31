Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 102,882 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,512. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

