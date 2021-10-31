AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 459,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,928,009 shares.The stock last traded at $114.25 and had previously closed at $109.67.

The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average is $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

