AceD (ACED) Hits One Day Volume of $84,603.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. AceD has a market capitalization of $201,317.62 and approximately $84,603.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AceD has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

