Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 100,479 shares.The stock last traded at $89.99 and had previously closed at $87.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,334,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 256,177 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

