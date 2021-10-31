AdEx Network (ADX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.05 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $71.05 million and $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AdEx Network

ADX is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

