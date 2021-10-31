Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Lowered to C$1.55 at National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$1.64 to C$1.55 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ADZN stock opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

