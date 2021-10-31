Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz Sells 47,355 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 47,355 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $895,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

