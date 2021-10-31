Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,270.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.57. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

