Aion Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $93.84 million and approximately $25.96 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,704.83 or 1.00080815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.16 or 0.00561440 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.11 or 0.00313207 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.00188925 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00014623 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001490 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,642,827 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

