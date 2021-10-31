Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease underperformed its industry in the past year, mainly due to pandemic-led weakness in lease demand. Moreover, the company anticipates its collection rate to remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. Escalating costs due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are hurting the company’s bottom line. Evidently, texpenses rose 10.6% in the first half of 2021. The negativity surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised downward over the past 60 days. However, we are impressed with Air Lease’s endeavors to reward its shareholders. In November 2020, the company’s board approved a 7% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 16 cents per share. Steady growth in Air Lease’s fleet is also appreciable.”

AL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE AL opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 15.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 904,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,564,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 19.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 131,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

