Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Holdings Decreased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.87 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $500.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. The business had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

