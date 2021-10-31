Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nordea Equity Research raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$40.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $41.15.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

