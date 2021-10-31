Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AKTS stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $19.15.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $126,237 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,222 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Akoustis Technologies worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

