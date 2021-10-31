Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.
Shares of AGI opened at $7.44 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.