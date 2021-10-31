Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI opened at $7.44 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.