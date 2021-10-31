Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at CIBC

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

