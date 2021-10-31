Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Lowered to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.40.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$9.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.05. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$239.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.6415881 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 114.86%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

