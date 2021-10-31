Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 5.01% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 396.7% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $107,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CLRM opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

