Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 5.29% of Arrowroot Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

