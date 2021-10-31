Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 28.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Analog Devices stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

