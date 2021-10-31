Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 172.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 12,200.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 38.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Moderna by 13.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 26.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $345.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $3,098,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,250 shares of company stock worth $146,848,725. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.