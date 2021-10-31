Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after buying an additional 196,796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $32,047,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

