Alchemix Achieves Market Capitalization of $334.18 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. Alchemix has a total market cap of $334.18 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $436.32 or 0.00720575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00223172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00096592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,080,009 coins and its circulating supply is 765,901 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.