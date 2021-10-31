Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 249.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after acquiring an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 998.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,252,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $624.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $417.36 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $671.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,358 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

