Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $810.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Align Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $624.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $671.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.04. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $417.36 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,358 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

