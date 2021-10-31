Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,436 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALHC. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $164,909,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $34,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $32,155,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,103 shares of company stock worth $3,543,000.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

