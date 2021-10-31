Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $322.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.64.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

