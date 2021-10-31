Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.
Shares of UPST stock opened at $322.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.64.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
