Alkermes plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. Alkermes has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.