All Sports (SOC) Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. All Sports has a total market cap of $11.37 million and $2.73 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00225738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004309 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

