Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce $693.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $686.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $701.30 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $658.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,077. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

