Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.180-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.74 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.18 EPS.
NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,990 shares of company stock worth $15,086,576. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
