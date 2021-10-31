Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.180-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.74 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.22.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,990 shares of company stock worth $15,086,576. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

