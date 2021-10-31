Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 69,815 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 17,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $862,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.61.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

