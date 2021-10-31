Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $2,656,000. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.9% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

NYSE:SNA opened at $203.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.37 and its 200 day moving average is $227.90. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

