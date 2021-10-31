Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

