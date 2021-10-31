Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

ABR stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

