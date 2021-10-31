Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.18% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $5,368,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after buying an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 98,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

NYSE:OXM opened at $92.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

