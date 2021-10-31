Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Medpace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,527 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDP opened at $226.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.98. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $227.25.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

