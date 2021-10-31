Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.67.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$42.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.49. The stock has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

