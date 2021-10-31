Alpaca Finance Price Hits $0.88 on Top Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $124.43 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00068428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00105111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,184.39 or 0.99824512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,175.01 or 0.06924866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.