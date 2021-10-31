Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Caxton Corp

Caxton Corp raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Caxton Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $5,172,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,046,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,965.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,604.46 and a 52-week high of $2,982.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,831.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,626.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

